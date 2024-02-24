ZClassic Price Hits $0.0832 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $772,506.20 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00053606 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00047766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00019743 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.