Zilliqa (ZIL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $431.71 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $431.71 million and approximately $22.97 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,777,306,316 coins and its circulating supply is 17,721,850,461 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

