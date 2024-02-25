ABCMETA (META) Price Down 6.1% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $567,977.54 and approximately $1.46 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00015657 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001461 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,808.99 or 0.99968314 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.10 or 0.00216306 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009492 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000568 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.