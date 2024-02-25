Acala Token (ACA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.09 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $100.87 million and $6.09 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00015721 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001486 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,770.76 or 1.00105527 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00207954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009550 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

