ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $5.58. 1,518,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 115.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 215.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

