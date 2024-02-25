AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. AerCap updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.500-8.500 EPS.

AerCap Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. 3,011,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78. AerCap has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $80.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

