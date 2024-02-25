Algorand Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $90.61 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00071913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00024016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00020104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,047,803,364 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

