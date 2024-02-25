Ankr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $78.34 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $327.65 million and $78.34 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015665 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001471 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,544.92 or 0.99972729 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.53 or 0.00206616 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009561 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03256212 USD and is up 8.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $71,004,353.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

