Apollo Currency Hits One Day Trading Volume of $62.30 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $646,111.92 and approximately $62.30 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00071879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00024082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00020119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

