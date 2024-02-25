Aragon Price Reaches $7.90 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $7.90 or 0.00015271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $340.86 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars.

