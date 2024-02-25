Ardor (ARDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.06 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $94.82 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0949 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00024134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00020113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001568 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

