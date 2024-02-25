Ark (ARK) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.33 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $153.21 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002148 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002621 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,122,350 coins and its circulating supply is 179,122,252 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

