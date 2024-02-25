Astar Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $899.93 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Astar has a market cap of $899.93 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,392,367,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,566,271,179 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

