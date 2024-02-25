Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $335.47 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion and approximately $335.47 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.04 or 0.00071700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00024185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00020091 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,860,568 coins and its circulating supply is 377,170,928 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

