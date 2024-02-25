Avalanche Market Cap Hits $13.93 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion and $344.14 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $36.94 or 0.00071799 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00023940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,867,848 coins and its circulating supply is 377,178,208 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

