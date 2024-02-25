Axie Infinity Price Down 1.5% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $46.93 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $8.07 or 0.00015667 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001450 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,502.85 or 1.00025728 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00207367 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009553 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,548,728 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,532,938.66174483 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.0208227 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 412 active market(s) with $51,650,133.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

