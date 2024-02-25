Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $264.54 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $264.54 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.50 or 0.06011490 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00071494 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00024052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00020000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,394,728 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,334,734 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.