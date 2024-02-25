BitShares (BTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.59 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and $645,492.04 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001332 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001104 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.