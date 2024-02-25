BitTorrent-New One Day Trading Volume Tops $36.67 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $36.67 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002161 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001332 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001668 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001703 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000108 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $32,871,888.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

