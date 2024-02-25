Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. 1,642,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,192. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 305.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

