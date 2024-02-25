Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. 1,642,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,083,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 540,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 268,907 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.