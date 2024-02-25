CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.59 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $41.59 million and $2.21 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00015671 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001472 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015016 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,737.26 or 1.00053998 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00216315 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000547 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05126962 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,907,928.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

