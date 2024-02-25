Compound 1-Day Volume Hits $54.10 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $550.49 million and $54.10 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $68.09 or 0.00131687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00041015 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00020064 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006361 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,084,226 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,084,222.44463543 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 66.94094687 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 460 active market(s) with $94,912,714.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

