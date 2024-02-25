Concordium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $613,747.04 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Concordium coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $57.44 million and approximately $613,747.04 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,902,344,792 coins and its circulating supply is 9,182,335,743 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

