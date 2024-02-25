Cosmos Price Hits $10.36 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.02 billion and approximately $108.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $10.36 or 0.00020113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00024134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000842 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 388,013,975 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

