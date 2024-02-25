Decred Hits Market Cap of $339.03 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Decred has a total market cap of $339.03 million and $4.82 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $21.35 or 0.00041274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00132115 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00020053 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006358 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,880,059 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

