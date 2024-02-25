DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $223.84 million and approximately $39.46 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,514.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.62 or 0.00515619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00135727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.00250525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00145174 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00031029 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,849,474,377 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

