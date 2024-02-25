DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $223.84 million and approximately $39.46 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,514.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.62 or 0.00515619 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00135727 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052424 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008022 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.00250525 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00145174 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00031029 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000477 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,849,474,377 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
