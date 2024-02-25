dogwifhat Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, dogwifhat has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One dogwifhat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $357.80 million and $32.00 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About dogwifhat

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,920,173 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,920,172.89. The last known price of dogwifhat is 0.31998824 USD and is up 6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $38,104,832.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

