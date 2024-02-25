eCash (XEC) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.90 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $657.55 million and $8.90 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,765.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.79 or 0.00517303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00146064 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00030150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,644,960,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,645,004,673,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.