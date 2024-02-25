Electroneum Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $50.86 million and approximately $619,576.61 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005200 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,966,307,691 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.