Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1146 per share on Monday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

EKTAY opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.16. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $430.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

