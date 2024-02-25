ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.90 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $151.33 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015677 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001457 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00015128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,640.07 or 1.00246355 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00208574 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009549 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02949977 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $46.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

