Ergo (ERG) Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $127.49 million and approximately $578,439.33 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,486.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.85 or 0.00516265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00135821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00052511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00250111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00145242 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00030960 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,610,142 coins and its circulating supply is 73,610,742 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

