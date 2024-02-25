Ethena USDe (USDE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.22 Million

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $296.16 million and $21.22 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 437,651,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 429,460,502.68860435. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00134976 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18,964,134.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.