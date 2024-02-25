Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Hits $1.00

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC on major exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $296.16 million and approximately $21.22 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 437,651,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 429,460,502.68860435. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00134976 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18,964,134.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

