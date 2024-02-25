Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $3,119.35 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $374.81 billion and $14.63 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,119.35 or 0.06028394 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072131 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00021219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00024207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00020037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,156,024 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

