Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $6.06 on Friday, hitting $180.56. 158,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $122.10 and a one year high of $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

