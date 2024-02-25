Fei USD Hits Market Capitalization of $13.61 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001895 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $13.61 million and $200,162.59 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00016340 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001459 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00015149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,545.55 or 0.99922604 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.56 or 0.00206566 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 14,182,182 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,923,515 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 14,058,373.70786487 with 13,799,706.32510259 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95325577 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $28,075.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

