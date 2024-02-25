First Digital USD Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.31 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC on popular exchanges. First Digital USD has a market cap of $3.31 billion and approximately $3.60 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,306,729,237 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,306,729,236.91. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00071542 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $2,982,009,412.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

