Fusionist (ACE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $251.68 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. Fusionist has a market cap of $251.68 million and approximately $80.40 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.46 or 0.00022246 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fusionist has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 9.95740187 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $39,253,875.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

