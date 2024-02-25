Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10, reports.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
NYSE GFI opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.78.
Institutional Trading of Gold Fields
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Gold Fields by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
