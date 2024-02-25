Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10, reports.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Gold Fields by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.