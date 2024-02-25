H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Releases Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of HEES opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on HEES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after acquiring an additional 568,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,589,000 after purchasing an additional 287,077 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 55.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 105,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.