Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 13% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.59 billion and $67.75 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00071913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00024016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00020104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000838 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,679,155,195 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,679,155,195.168285 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10817115 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $97,910,330.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

