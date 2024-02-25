Helium (HNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.61 Million

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Helium has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $8.25 or 0.00016007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $8.61 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

