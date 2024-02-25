Hive Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.65 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $165.73 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hive has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

