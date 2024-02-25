Hooked Protocol Price Tops $1.12 on Top Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $143.31 million and approximately $12.80 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 125,664,711.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.09708277 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $17,585,278.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

