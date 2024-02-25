Hop Protocol Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $93,510.24 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

