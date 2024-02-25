Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Issues Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $14.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.17. 2,250,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average of $117.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $150.66.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.