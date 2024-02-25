Internet Computer Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $86.50 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $12.37 or 0.00024016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and approximately $86.50 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00071913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00020104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000838 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,808,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,387,652 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

