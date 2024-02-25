Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $864.13 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001547 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $864.13 million and approximately $20.08 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00071848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00024042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00020094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,683 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

